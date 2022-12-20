Letters for Dec. 20, 2022

U.S. Postal Service delays

Having the U.S. Postal Service report that they are about 20 employees short makes it sound like their delivery problems are a bump in the road.

A credit union statement mailed on Dec. 5 was received on Dec. 13. A business one block north of Holy Family mailed personal papers on Dec. 7, with delivery on Dec. 13. That business is 14 blocks away from us.

These types of repeat delays now deserve a more accurate explanation. Statement deadlines are in a tailspin. Financial and medical needs are unsettling. It would be reassuring to hear in the new updated report that first class postage is being returned to first class service.

Every postal customer needs to see postal vehicles moving across those bumps in the road.

Rich Kapelke

Spokane

Regarding Moscow police competency

Besides becoming angry reading Natalie Gibb’s letter on Dec. 12, accusing the Moscow Police Department of incompetence in not yet resolving the horrible killings of four UI students, I think sharing a lesson heard from my father-in-law may be appropriate at this time.

My father-in-law had a (specialized) law practice for decades. Later on, he was elected to serve as a district judge. After several years he became a federal magistrate, now retired. He was specially trained, practiced and experienced in the field for over 50 years. His favorite lifetime lesson he shared with me is this: “In dealing with a case, I preside through all the proceedings, read all the facts pro or against, see all the evidence and listen to every word of all the witnesses and attorneys. Being sound minded, specially trained and assigned for this job, I would want nothing more than execute proper justice. But you know what, when it comes to decision-making, everybody knows better than I what the verdict should be by reading an article in the paper or seeing a 10-second video on TV about the case! If my verdict or the timeline does not agree with their ‘judgment,’ I am incompetent, senile or maybe even prejudiced.”

How does that sound to you, Ms. Gibb?

Personally, I think and trust the Moscow Police Department are like a dog on a bone, doing everything in their power and at their disposal to catch this despicable killer!

Phil Zammit

Spokane

Camp Helpless

A very painful way of living.

“They know not what they do.”

Danny Ebbighausen x

Spokane

The Democratic Party and big tech

In an article featured on iHeart Radio (ihr.fm/3FYEyGP) linking a podcast episode featuring Dr. Robert Epstein, Dr. Epstein claims that “big tech” including Google and Facebook, “took steps to shift millions of votes to Democrats” in the midterm elections and blunted the expected “red wave.” Did the same thing happen in 2020?

Epstein says that Google “nudged undecided voters toward voting blue by showing people politically biased content in their search engine, suppressing content they didn’t want people to see (sounds like the mainstream media), recommending left leaning videos, allegedly sending tens of millions of emails to people’s spam boxes and sending ‘go vote’ reminders on their home page mainly to liberal and moderate voters.”

In a survey conducted by the Trafalgar Group for Convention of States, 56.8 of those surveyed said they “do not trust the integrity of U.S. elections.”

Has America become a “banana republic” complete with election-rigging, corruption and a socialist, one-party system that’s fast becoming a dictatorship?

It’s rumored that the Democratic Party in collusion with big tech and the mainstream media is manipulating our election process to give Democrats perpetual power. Such tactics are perfectly acceptable in Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Communist China. They are not acceptable here.

Curt Stone

Dayton, Washington