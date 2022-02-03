Letters for Feb. 3, 2022

Regulating cryptomining data centers

Pend Oreille County is intent on siting large, industrial complexes without any consideration for the people’s vision. Examples: the proposed HiTest silicon metal smelter; proposed rezoning to large industrial uses outside of an urban growth area; the proposed Usk Cryptomining Facilities. Pend Oreille County is also supporting the siting of these industrial facilities without the benefit of industrial zoning regulations.

Zoning regulations need to cover, but not be limited to outrageous energy consumption, water consumption, water source contamination, noise pollution, electronic and hazardous waste disposal, future expansion plans, and the environmental impact. We should also expect if sited a percentage of the white-collar and blue-collar jobs go to locally qualified people. The draft 2020 Comprehensive Plans and the Development Regulations fail to adequately address large, urbanized industries in our rural area.

With regards to the proposed Usk Crytomining facility, the zoning regulations need to address cryptomining facilities exorbitant energy usage, water uses, noise pollution, and disposal of out-of-date electronic waste, etc.

None of these issues were addressed or even adequately addressed in the State Environmental Policy Act review that was prepared for this project; a project that the company stated would be “one of the largest crypto mining operations in North America.”

Cryptomining facilities are taking advantage of small, rural counties because they lack the appropriate industrial zoning regulations.

Rural counties need to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to siting urban industrial facilities. We need to see the bigger picture and not be parochial.

Phyllis J. Kardos

Newport

Poor reporting on former player

How about an article on people who actually try to help their community and not an irresponsible “famous in name only” former ballplayer.

By validating him with a opportunity to speak, it promotes and encouraging this ignorant bad behavior that is costing us all precious time. He does nothing for humanity, our community. Nor is it newsworthy reporting promoting his selfish, nonfact, biased opinion.

Lorilee McCauley Gill

Spokane

Into the vast unknown

There is confusion and complaining about COVID. There are reasons to be confused as we are on a terrorizing journey into the unknown.

We have entered the realm of virology with its many unanticipated and deadly challenges. We do not completely know COVID or its long-term effects. It is a godsend that we have vaccines and new scientific treatments for COVID. We should be banging pots and pans every day for the scientists and exhausted health care workers who have brought us here.

However, every time a virus replicates, mutations can occur. Some of these will make COVID variants more dangerous. Considering the billions of people on earth, and the trillions of virus replications that occur every millisecond, the chances of this happening are frighteningly high!

I am a survivor of the Salk polio vaccine epoch. The vaccine was a painful course of three injections into my 5-year-old arm, but the disease was infinitely worse. Thanks to Dr. Salk, millions of children and parents were relieved of this fearful plague.

So, stop complaining! Put on a mask! Roll up your sleeve and act like intelligent adults instead of squalling infants!

David Webb

Spokane

Reconsider, for the otters

Let me get this straight.

Even though everybody loves otters; even though they are playful, delightful creatures; even though they do no harm; even though there will be fewer opportunities for folks to have memorable encounters with them; even though “a significant portion of the residents of the state of Idaho (and beyond) don’t want to see this happen”… nonetheless, Idaho’s heritage of and trapping and killing of these and other defenseless animals is the inviolate bottom line that needs to prevail (Idaho wildlife officials expand river otter trapping, Jan. 28).

I’m trying to imagine. Perhaps for the fur? There has to be a good reason to kill any animal, wouldn’t you think? So I just checked online about fur prices. Last year an otter’s fur went for a whopping $15. This year, and I quote: “To put things bluntly, it’s going to be a really tough season for the fur market and low prices will be the norm for most species (Trapping Today’s Fur Market Forecast, Nov.24,2021). This year they didn’t even bother listing a price for otters.

My respect for the Idaho Fish and Game Commission just floated way down the river. Since when does “heritage” necessarily trump the will of the people? Slavery was once our heritage. So was murdering the people native to this great land. Isn’t it possible that we as a people grow beyond practices that are just plain wrong?

The Rev. Linda Bartholomew

Spokane

Build and destroy

The title of a Washington Post syndicated column reads, “A tale of two Joes: One builds, another destroys” (Jan. 23). Doesn’t take a Mensa IQ to gather the writer is referring to Biden, and Manchin, respectively. A builder Biden is not. And Manchin? He knows his re-election in West Virginia is doomed if he backs certain administration policies. Big picture? Look around. Are any D.C. electeds looking out for you and me, or for No. 1? Yet we keep reelecting these vipers. Karma!

God bless America, and God bless our military.

Steve Brixen

Sandpoint