Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Unmasked basketball attendee

Why isn’t anyone addressing the issue of a known non-vaxxer flaunting his unmasked face at the Gonzaga men’s basketball games? Can he be such a “hero” in the eyes of Spokane that they are afraid to make him do what we all have to do?

It’s mandatory we have to show proof of vaccination upon entering the games, plus wear a mask at all times when we’re not eating. Then, to have the TV cameras pan him, showing his unmasked face makes Spokane look like they are hero worshipers of the worst kind.

It’s enough to make a person think twice about renewing their Gonzaga basketball tickets.

Patti Berg

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430