Unmasked basketball attendee

Why isn’t anyone addressing the issue of a known non-vaxxer flaunting his unmasked face at the Gonzaga men’s basketball games? Can he be such a “hero” in the eyes of Spokane that they are afraid to make him do what we all have to do?

It’s mandatory we have to show proof of vaccination upon entering the games, plus wear a mask at all times when we’re not eating. Then, to have the TV cameras pan him, showing his unmasked face makes Spokane look like they are hero worshipers of the worst kind.

It’s enough to make a person think twice about renewing their Gonzaga basketball tickets.

Patti Berg

Spokane