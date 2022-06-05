100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: The region was plagued by multiple drownings, from the Okanogan area to near Sandpoint

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Henry K. Nichols, 40, a clerk for the Forest Service, rushed to the aid of three children, including his 7-year-old daughter, whose rowboat overturned in Cocolalla Lake near Sandpoint.

The three children were rescued by Milford Grinold, the father of the two other children, who also leapt into the water from shore. Grinold managed to grab hold of two of the children, including Nichols’ daughter, while the third child managed to paddle the overturned boat to shore.

Nichols, however, was not so fortunate. A child on shore saw Nichols having difficulty in the water and said, “Mamma, he’s come up three times. He won’t come up anymore.”

Sadly, the child was correct. Nichols was the only person who did not survive the incident.

Also from the drowning beat: It had been a particularly tragic weekend on lakes in the region.

In Conconully Lake near Okanogan, two boys, 8 and 9, were wading and “dropped into a hole beyond their depth.” Both boys drowned.

In Deer Park, a 12-year-old boy was playing on the log boom of the Deer Park Lumber Company mill, when he slipped into the water and drowned.

Near Ritzville, a man, 21, was swimming in McElroy Lake when he was “overcome by cramps and drowned.”