100 years ago in Spokane: The Chronicle was readying for its own radio station to debut, a major feat in 1922

The Spokane Daily Chronicle was set to launch KOE, its own radio station.

This would “mark the practical completion of installation of the radio broadcasting station, although there is still work to be done.”

The program would include “readings, saxophone numbers and vocal solos.” The pianist of the Whitehead orchestra was set to provide”popular musical selections.”

From the motherhood beat: Hundreds of mothers older than 50 attended a free showing of, “Smilin’ Through,” courtesy of the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

The movie “showed those things of the mother’s courtship days, that she wanted to see again – it was recreated splendidly and was faithful to the slightest details.”

“Did we really wear those dresses?” said one white-haired old lady. “But I guess we did. It seems just like yesterday, come to think of it.”

From the accident beat: Jimmy Leishman, a steeplejack who attempted to rescue a colleague from an accident on the St. Maries mill smokestack, died of his injuries at a St. Maries hospital.

The other steeplejack was still alive, despite a broken back, but doctors gave his chances at about 50-50.