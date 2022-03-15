Letters for March 15, 2022

Billboard propaganda

The billboard on North Nevada Street reads “The First Black Congressman was a Republican.” This effort to align the current Republican Party with the Party of Lincoln will only fool those who either don’t know or choose to ignore history and current events.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, it was the Republicans who advocated for the full rights of citizenship for the newly freed slaves. Over the decades of the 1940s to 1960s, our two major political parties reversed themselves regarding civil rights for all people. When Democratic President Truman integrated the military in 1948, the Republican Party resisted. This was a major reason many Southern Democrats became Republicans. Equality-minded Republicans switched to vote as Democrats. This realignment is still in place.

The current Republican Party bears little resemblance to the Party of Lincoln. As the tip of an iceberg of evidence, two current Republican members of Congress spoke at a white nationalist conference last month (America First PAC). It was all about bemoaning diversity in America. Another speaker, an Arizona Republican lawmaker called for violence against political opponents. Though some GOP leaders have denounced their racist, hateful rhetoric, all three lawmakers continue to be endorsed by Trump, who leads the Republican Party.

What could be the reason for falsely tying the current GOP to the Party of Lincoln? I see it as a shameful attempt to appear more inclusive than they really are, making this billboard pure propaganda.

Julie Bohman

Spokane

Cost of gas still a small price to pay

Our gas prices continue to rise this day and days ahead.

Common sense should prevail, i.e. fill up when half the fuel is needed. This shall prevent so much coming out at one time.

It is a small price to pay to keep Putin from overtaking Ukraine because a victory will cause him (Putin) to go further. He wants Russia to become the Soviet Union again, and it is heading that way. Putin must be stopped at all cost including the cost of gasoline and all other costs. The people of Ukraine are paying a higher cost with their cities and country being destroyed by Putin and lives lost, babies being born in dungeon-like places. Freezing cold, lack of food, shelter.

Can we not stop complaining and be grateful we have so much to be thankful for? I hope so.

Marilyn E. Calkins

Spokane

Teen dreams of peace in the world

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a 15-year-old high school student you hear this everywhere. People make jokes about it on social media but we all know it’s a mask to cover up how scared we actually are.

Being in my generation you get used to your world being flipped over in an instant, so this is just the icing on top of the cake. War is something we don’t need nor want. My point is war is something I should not be worrying about while trying to survive high school. I should be living as a high school student going to hang out with friends, going to events, looking for love, carefree and happy: But that’s not the world we live in right now. We live in a world where we are constantly fighting for anything and everything. So I just don’t want anymore bloodshed or war anymore so please just fix my world.

I know this is just a fantasy I’m writing about and I know the world doesn’t work like that – I just wanted to dream with what hope I had left.

Sarah Daoust

Spokane

Monaghan statue

The invasion of Ukraine gives us an important context to the question of what to do about the statue of Ensign John Monaghan in downtown Spokane.

Vladimir Putin is not merely trying to restore the Soviet Union of the 20th century, he is trying to recreate the Czarist Russian empire of the 19th century. Using deadly military force to establish or maintain an empire has a technical term. The word is imperialism. Imperialism is exactly what Ensign Monaghan was doing when he was killed in what is now American Samoa.

The Samoan people were fighting for their independence, in defense of their homeland, exactly the same way Ukrainians are battling Russians today.

The plaque on the Monaghan statue describes Samoans as “savages,” but they could just as easily be called “freedom fighters.” Monaghan was undoubtedly a brave young man but the battle he died in should not be considered heroic.

The Samoan and Pacific Islanders who live in Spokane today are an important, worthwhile part of our community, and we should be just as welcoming of them as we will be for Ukrainian refugees tomorrow.

Let’s honor their request to remove that statue from city property.

Bart Preecs

Spokane

Property tax

I just got my statement for 2022 property taxes and am staggered by the increase in both the assessment and amount of tax. My wife is totally disabled and we are both on SS; we cannot afford the increase! If this keeps up, when my mortgage is paid off the taxes might be more than the mortgage payment! I have been in this house since 1968 and never plan to sell so the assessment doesn’t help me at all. How about help with freezing or reducing my taxes? Please?

Wendell Smith

Spokane