Letters for March 30

Responding to Sherazi

In her March 23 guest opinion piece published in The Spokesman-Review entitled, “Forget gas, clean energy would save money for all,” Naghmana Sherazi states, “The facts are that builders are already avoiding gas hookups and going with all-electric in new residential construction because it saves money.

As the owner and president of a Spokane-area based heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and other mechanical services company since 1989, I can tell you that Ms. Sherazi’s “facts” are false. Quite the opposite is true concerning consumer heating choices. People in our region favor natural gas as a primary and backup source to heat spaces and water in our homes and businesses. I can tell you from over 30 years in business that natural gas appliances are not only very popular among consumers, but are also the most affordable, reliable and efficient.

As Ms. Sherazi states, “We have some of the cleanest electricity in the country.” I agree. This did not happen by accident. Our energy mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, solar and other sources comprise a delicate economic and energy resource ecosystem that is highly vulnerable to uninformed political and activist calls for abrupt actions.

Readers, please consider the source when “facts” are presented. The fact is that Ms. Sherazi does not work in the area of energy or buildings and to my knowledge is trained in neither. And yet, she and her organization, the Lands Council, are promoting the elimination of natural gas and hydroelectric facilities.

Larry Andrews

Owner/president

Andrews Mechanical Inc.

Julia Sweeney’s love letter

Julia Sweeney’s show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday was a love letter to Spokane from a beloved native daughter that many won’t soon forget. Her commentary was much more a conversation on the state of her life and our world than simple stand up comedy and laced through it were her appreciations of the good in people wherever they’re found. Her comments about her successful Ashkenazi husband, Chinese daughter named Mulan before Julia adopted her, “SNL” days, her character “Pat,” and dealing with her Mother’s cognitive decline all revealed her kindness, intelligence and insight in finding the funny in everything. Her mother suffered when Julia explained that relatives had “died” but was comforted in knowing they were in “heaven.”

For me the thunderous applause, roars, snickers and other “Amens” served up by the audience were a huge part of what I love about Spokane. I’ve only lived here 25 years and whenever asked I explain that the folks I’ve met here through their thoughtfulness, decency and goodwill are what make me wish it was my hometown.

Thank you Julia and Spokane!

Brooks C. Sackett

Spokane

Lifetime appointments

I am in total agreement with Mary Pat Treuthart in that a term limit should be put on each and every Supreme Court justice (“Should lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court continue?” March 27). That being said, this should also include all politicians, from Congress, the House, etc. as so many of the elder people on these seats are beyond helpful to us as a nation. It says that an amendment to the constitution, which could be done not only for the justices but also all government people, would be needed. I am sure that a lot of the people would vote for this and get some good people in that really want to help the U.S. and not fight over such trivial things; it is beginning to be a very worrisome world, we need change.

Carleen Reilly

Spokane