100 years ago in North Idaho: Boundary County’s new prosecutor vowed swift justice for ‘Spokane bootleggers’

The newly elected prosecutor of Boundary County in Idaho said he wanted to “serve notice on the Spokane bootleggers” that they would no longer find it easy to transport their liquor through his county.

“There will be arrests and rigid prosecutions,” he said.

He said he already uncovered a “gigantic scheme” to move 30 cases of liquor through his county. Authorities believed the liquor was buried in a cache in the northern part of the county.

The area was under guard, and “all avenues of escape” of the smugglers had been closed off.

From the justice beat: The perjury and conspiracy trial was getting underway for 16 witnesses and attorneys charged with tampering with the Maurice Codd murder trial.

The defendants asked for separate trials, but Judge Joseph P. Lindley denied those requests.

From the stadium beat: The Spokane Park Board gave preliminary approval to a 22,000-seat stadium on park lands at Buckeye and Nettleton streets, not far from Northwest Boulevard.

The plan was to create a bowl with large earth embankments. The field would be big enough for a regulation baseball or football field. The seating could be expanded to 30,000 later.

The plan never came to fruition.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1885: German engineer Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1969: “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS.