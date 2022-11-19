100 years ago in Spokane: Gonzaga delivered a ‘clean-cut demonstration of modern football’ against the ‘roundup riders from Laramie’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Gonzaga’s football team thrilled the crowd in its new stadium with a total rout of the University of Wyoming, 77-0.

The “hard-boiled roundup riders from Laramie” tried every trick in the book: the “colonel’s march,” the lockstep, the Minnesota shift, the Idaho spread and the criss-cross.

Nothing worked. A sportswriter declared Gonzaga’s performance to be “a clean-cut demonstration of modern football.”

From the dam beat: The Washington Water Power Co. was investigating the possibility of building a huge hydropower dam on the Columbia River at Kettle Falls.

“To give some idea of the comparative size of the Kettle Falls power site … the flow of the Columbia at Kettle Falls yesterday was 35,000 cubic feet, while the flow of the Spokane River was around 1,800 cubic feet.”

And the Columbia was at a relatively low water stage.

This massive project was still in the surveying phase. Ultimately, the WWP project would not come to fruition. The Grand Coulee Dam project would back the Columbia up far above Kettle Falls.

From the comedy beat: The Spokesman-Review quoted humorist Will Rogers about the recent midterm elections: “Well, there’s one thing about a man being sent to Washington. He need never feel afraid. There’d be plenty of men there just as bad as he is.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1805: Lewis and Clark expedition reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1863: President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address.