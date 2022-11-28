Letters for Nov. 28, 2022

Stay ‘woke’

Call me “woke.” Please do so. Because I am woke and very proud of that fact. That is a badge of honor. Jesus was a liberal, free and so am I. You should be too.

However, I was “woke” at birth, by my own mother, before the term came about. She and my dad showed me the difference between right and wrong. And my mother still does at age 89. Yet somehow, now that term has a negative connotation. Not to me. I am woke and will remain so, for life. Nobody can take that away from me. Nor should they, from you. Please wake up and stay … woke.

And just look at the election results. Who is woke? I propose that good Americans are. Not the insurrectionists, but instead, the true Americans. You.

Time Magazine used to designate “The Man of The Year.” Then expanded that. They too, got woke.

That designation is not always reserved for the best.

Time Magazine named controversial figures such as Adolf Hitler in 1938 and Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942.

I strongly suggest that all volunteer poll workers shall be formally named and designated as Time Magazine’s “Person’s of the Year” for the most obvious reasons. They actually put their lives on the line for our democracy. To me, that is heroic and worthy of such designation. How could you possibly disagree? If so, well, wake up perhaps? I have been awake for 55 years today and it feels wonderful.

Michael Cronin

Spokane

Trump tactics

When the Republicans win an election even if it is just by one vote, they say that “the people” have spoken and that their win was a landslide! However, when they lose … they claim that it was a rigged election and they demand a recount. These are Donald Trump’s tactics and they are pure evil.

Unus Vocate

Coeur d’Alene