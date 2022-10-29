100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: The skies of Okanogan County were suspected as the newest narcotics transport route

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The region’s drug smugglers were using a new transport method: an airplane.

Federal Prohibition agents said someone was flying over the Canadian border between the Okanagan country in British Columbia and central Washington.

“We have not determined whether the airplane carries liquor or dope,” a federal customs agent said. “We believe the plane is used to carry narcotics, as it could hardly carry enough liquor to make the trips profitable.”

The airplane “has been watched for weeks by people in Okanogan County in Washington,” making “frequent trips toward Canada, and returning a few hours later and flying south.”

From the murder beat: A tragic story unfolded in Havre, Mont.

The Rev. Leonard J. Christler, rector of the Episcopal Church and known as “The Bishop of All Outdoors,” was shot dead by the wife of a Havre judge, who then turned the gun on herself .

In an inquest, the reverend’s widow described what happened. She said she arrived at her house to find Margaret Carleton inside, “carrying a picture of Rev. Christler and destroying it.”

Mrs. Christler induced Carleton to take a walk downtown with her. They met Rev. Christler and made plans for all three to meet back at the Christler home. When the Christlers went back to their home, Carleton was not there. But after midnight, there was a knock.

They admitted Carleton into the house. The three had a conversation, in which Carleton declared that Mrs. Christler “had no place in Mr. Christler’s life.”

Rev. Christler walked out of the room, and Carleton got up as if to leave. Instead, she followed Rev. Christler into another room. Two shots rang out, and Mrs. Christler found both of them dead.

A friend of Carleton testified that she had been “in a sort of hysteria” recently, and had tried to end her life via overdose a day or two earlier.