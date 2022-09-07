Letters for Sept. 7, 2022

Student loan debt

It’s wrong.

Recently President Joe Biden announced he was wiping out billions of student loan debt in order to fulfill a campaign promise he made. For all my disagreements with the president, this is the worst. He can’t even tell between what’s right and what’s wrong.

This is all wrong.

And it’s probably illegal as well.

Eric Green

Spokane

Dancing in the street

Many years ago I received a letter stating that my student loan payment was overdue and needed immediate attention. The letter would not be memorable except that at the time I was filling sandbags in Vietnam. After notifying them that I had other more pressing obligations to attend to, I finished my tour, returned home, finished school on the GI Bill, got a job and religiously paid off my 1.5% loan with interest.

Now I see (“Biden to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt,” Aug. 25) that I will have to start paying again, this time for someone else’s student loans. My payment and yours, will be in the form of higher taxes and higher inflation that this giveaway will generate.

Even this administration must understand by now that their stimulus giveaways have played a major role raising inflation, yet they continue to do so to to pay back their political supporters and get those 40 million people relieved of debt to get out and vote Biden. If you haven’t figured it out yet, politics is not an honorable profession.

Those 40 million people reneging on their debt just received a windfall and should be dancing in the street and I feel like I just got slapped in the face.

Terry Neumann

Spokane Valley

Demand oversight

Alleviating huge payouts due to prison guard or police abuse needs much more than public oversight.

Police and prison guard unions spend a good percentage of their efforts making sure the public does not get any oversight and when the voters try to create a mechanism for oversight like the Spokane police ombudsman, they obfuscate, gaslight and block him from doing the job voters have chartered him to do.

Although I generally support unions, public employee unions pit their members against the people they’ve sworn to serve setting up conflicts which are always won by a widespread case of the “blue flu” or worse.

If anyone still has any doubts about who law enforcement is most concerned with protecting, perhaps it’s time to wake up because it ain’t us.

Tom Topping

Millwood

A request for McMorris Rodgers

I ask that the honorable Cathy McMorris Rodgers, as my representative in Congress, would condemn the former president’s comments about the FBI (“Trump’s anti-FBI rhetoric will take a real life toll,” Aug. 20).

Perhaps she and her fellow leaders in Congress can get together and finally put a stop to this man’s madness.

His excuses and explanations changed so rapidly over the recovery of classified documents from his home, from a judicially authorized seizure, that it’s hard to figure out which of his lies to believe.

It’s clear that his house of cards is starting to crumble and it seems you would do well to get out from underneath the impending collapse.

Time to stand up, be a leader and do what is right for all Americans. Only by removing the cancerous Trump from all aspects of American life will the country heal.

Greg Stripes

Spokane