Easter message

Easter will soon be upon us, giving rise to renewed hope for all.

Jesus taught us to love one another, even our enemies. We are all created in the image of God, so act accordingly!

Let there be peace on Earth and goodwill towards all.

Michael Bradley

Spokane

Cathy and her guns

Doesn’t Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers have tykes in school? And doesn’t she just love guns? I’m confused.

Stevan Alburty

Spokane