Letters for April 10, 2023

Protect our students and teachers

More precious innocent lives lost in the latest school shooting in Nashville. In the first three months of 2023 alone, that brings the count to at least 39 instances of hostile gunfire on school grounds nationwide. Politicians point fingers at one another, but in some regions of our country, strong school boards, officials and citizens take the matter of the safety of their students into their own hands. By training and arming specific school personnel and posting signs clearly visible: “Please be aware that staff are armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect our students,” they provide a powerful deterrent.

We live in a state where these protective measures are not allowed by law and politics, in spite of national polls showing a majority of parents would approve of such procedures. Thus, these gun-free school zones invite in the mentally ill and domestic terrorists with little resistance. We’re letting down our kids and teachers.

It’s sobering to read that in the recent Nashville tragedy, the perpetrator had written that she pondered two locations for shooting – a mall and a school – but decided against the mall as it was “too securely guarded.” Heartbreaking loss.

J.D. Patzer

Spokane