Letters for April 17, 2023

What could have happened

I don’t care if you are a Republican, Democrat or an independent, you live here and enjoy the benefits we have under the Constitution of the United States and our freedom under law. If Trump would have achieved what he wanted to do, it would have destroyed our rule of law.

I would like to know when the rule of force supersedes the rule of law.

Jack Snizik

Spokane

Saving SNAP

All it takes is a medical emergency that puts you out of work and saps your funds. I’ve had four heart attacks, SNAP helped every time.

John Alder

Spokane