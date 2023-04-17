Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for April 17, 2023

April 17, 2023 Updated Mon., April 17, 2023 at 7:56 a.m.

What could have happened

I don’t care if you are a Republican, Democrat or an independent, you live here and enjoy the benefits we have under the Constitution of the United States and our freedom under law. If Trump would have achieved what he wanted to do, it would have destroyed our rule of law.

I would like to know when the rule of force supersedes the rule of law.

Jack Snizik

Spokane

Saving SNAP

All it takes is a medical emergency that puts you out of work and saps your funds. I’ve had four heart attacks, SNAP helped every time.

John Alder

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430