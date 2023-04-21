Letters for April 21, 2023

Failed policies fuel juvenile violence

The article “Police address threat of juveniles” (April 13) is very disturbing, but its content and realities are well known to Spokane and Eastern Washington residents. The local and present juvenile violence is the result of a breakdown in many areas that do not hold individuals responsible for their actions. Restorative justice and social emotional learning policies have failed to change young adult behaviors. Unfortunately, these policies are supported and encouraged by far too many political leaders. Yes, the problem is wide ranging, including home, social media, school, friends and more.

One question the article does raise is why would Council President Beggs delay acting on Mayor Woodward’s Safe Open Spaces Act? It will take much positive and sincere institutional interaction to keep downtown workers, shoppers and visitors safe.

Ed Walther

Moses Lake

Diversity is key

On April 2, The Spokesman-Review ran an opinion column, “Full U.S. story must be taught to keep democracy strong.” How accurate that was. Diversity is the cornerstone of American culture.

Did anyone notice Susan Mulvihill’s article on the same day (“Flowers bring more than just beauty to your vegetable garden”)? She writes about planting flowers in her vegetable garden to help pollinators feed and propagate all plants. She also states, “Diversity is the key to accommodating all of them so they can access pollen and nectar.”

Mother nature knows diversity is the key to growth, propagation and health. As the old commercial goes, “don’t mess with mother nature.”

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Churches work for reproductive rights

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow, Idaho, share many of the same values, including everyone’s right to reproductive health care and freedom. Pullman shares a border with Idaho, a state with a total abortion ban and where providers can be charged with a felony for providing abortion care. This extreme law that criminalizes reproductive rights is leading to an increase of Idahoans crossing the border to Washington for abortion services.

CCUCC and UUCP will continue to work together to advocate for reproductive justice as a human right. The Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pullman provides access to reproductive healthcare, including abortions. CCUCC and UUCP believe this is an important public health service. As faith leaders, we respect everyone’s ability to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without political and government intrusion or moral judgement.

Pastor Gary Jewell and the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens

Pullman and Moscow

Judges out of control

Chronic overreach of judicial branch policymaking is devastating our government’s executive branches to lead our states, counties and cities.

First, it was putting the rights and privileges of the domicile-free to camp on public space unless there is enough accountability-free bed space at a low-barrier shelter? If that won’t work, then overcrowd the nearest hospital emergency department and use their beds so the rest of us can’t? But heaven forbid, don’t ever hold the homeless accountable for their choices.

And now competing rulings on FDA approvals?

Enough! No more policymaking judges. Send disputes back to the respective policy makers and policy executives and quit being robed dictators led around by the nose by aspiring-to-higher-position government attorneys. Resign already.

Mike Reno

Spokane

Brown offers city ‘better way’

Lisa Brown offers us “A Better Way” if we elect her as Spokane’s mayor in November.

As we learn more and as the city’s budget unravels in the shelter debacle constructed under this mayor’s watch, I, for one, say it’s past time to find that better way. Maybe our first clue should have been opening a shelter for humans with no running water, bathrooms or showers.

Lisa Brown’s 40 years of executive leadership experience demonstrates her ability to operate at the scale required by the mayor’s responsibilities. Fortunately, she has the moxie to do just that. Personally, I can’t wait to mark my ballot for Lisa Brown, mayor of Spokane.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane

Protect our students from shooters

As a student, it worries me that our schools are not adequately protected from potential threats like school shooters. I believe that every school ground in Spokane should have armed security guards to ensure our safety.

The recent tragic events all over the country have only emphasized the necessity for increased security measures in schools. The safety of students should be the top priority for any educational institution. There is no doubt that armed security guards would act as a deterrent to potential shooters and provide an added sense of security to students and staff.

I do understand the arguments against armed security guards and the fear of escalation, but I believe that without these measures in place, we are endangering the lives of students and faculty. The safety of our schools cannot be left to chance, cannot be left up to faculty and students to protect themselves and we cannot afford to wait for a tragedy to occur before taking action.

I urge the city of Spokane to seriously consider implementing armed security guards at every school . Our safety is not something that should be taken lightly, and we have the right to feel safe in our own schools. I hope you will take this letter into consideration and take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety of students.

Presley Lalonde

Mead

Kudos due

I sure appreciate both the Rev. Todd Eklof and Annette Barfield taking their time to put down so eloquently their thoughts in regard to keeping our citizens safe from gun violence in the April 6 issue. Too often, we are too busy to take action against gun violence. We all need to profess our faith and our humanity, and let those around us know true leadership takes action on important issues. This particular one is life and death.

I cannot improve on what has already been written, but I must reiterate what Barfield says in her conclusion. It pretty much sums up the problem in this country: guns. Losing children weekly is unacceptable. Thank you to both for writing.

Beverly Schaefer

Spokane

Catch a thief

It’s unbelievable the feds tracked down and apprehended a 21-year-old soldier who leaked top secret military documents in just a matter of days, yet they haven’t been able to catch the person responsible for leaking the draft version of the SCOTUS ruling that overturned the 1973, Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights to the press in a year.

Eric Green

Spokane