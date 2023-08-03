This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I have been reading your column for over a year. I enjoy the advice you share. Something that I struggle with is courage. Have you ever struggled with courage? If so, how did you overcome whatever was preventing you from having courage in that moment?

Dear Friend,

Of course, I have struggled at different times in my life with having courage. Anyone who tells you they haven’t is not being truthful with you or themselves.

While I’ve attempted to live my life as courageously as possible, courage has come in seasons. There are periods in my life in which I seemingly move through the world as courageously as a superhero in a brightly colored spandex one piece. In those times, I am fearless, eager to take on the world and any challenges I may face personally or professionally.

In those moments, I am decisive, easily able to sort through information and make sound decisions. In these moments, I am courage personified. This is part of my story, part and parcel of who I am. It is my truth; however, what is also my truth is that there are times in my life in which courage evades me. Times in which I feel unsure about a decision I need to make or a direction I need to go in.

In those moments, what I have learned to do is rely on my intuition. Our intuition’s sole purpose is to guide and protect us from harm. When we find ourselves faced with moments in which we lack courage, it is then that we can rely on our intuitive nature to move and show up courageously on our behalf. Struggling with courage is about so much more than simply facing your fears.

Our intuition is connected directly to our soul, and our soul is the ultimate reservoir of courage and our greatest good. For as long as we breathe, we will all have moments when we struggle with courage, this is part of what makes us fragile human beings. The silver lining is that for as long as we live, courage is within us.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

