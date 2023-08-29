Letters for Aug. 29, 2023

Doesn’t pass the ‘smell test’

“That Smell,” is a 1977 Lynard Skynard song that is applicable to today’s politics.

The smell is dirty, dishonest, corrupt and untruthful politics. In history, both parties have had their share of actions failing to pass the smell test, but now the Republican Party is the worst. It’s happening in national politics and local politics.

On Aug. 14, city and county officials held a press conference to promote funding for a new jail. Mayor Woodward, County Commissioner Kuney, Sheriff Nowels and Assistant Police Chief Lundgren asserted the crowded jail is influencing judges on release decisions. Several judges, quoted in The S-R on Aug. 18, said that wasn’t true.

The mayor’s group failed to pass the smell test. Their statements were not based on facts.

Mayor Woodward’s connection to Larry Stone fails the smell test, in my opinion. Read the facts about the city and Woodward’s business dealings with Stone, especially over the Trent homeless shelter. Woodward and her administration’s connection with conservative business leaders who had questionable access to Chief Meidl supplying information/documents without a public records request. Woodward refused to look into the issue. Again, her actions don’t pass the smell test.

It’s inexplicable how Trump has influenced Republicans in this country with his pack of lies and corruption. Another line from the song, “Can’t you smell that smell?”

Politics today in the U.S. reek.

Chris Powell

Spokane

Fact-based approach to political problem-solving

There is a saying: “It’s not what you don’t know that is the problem, it’s what you do know that isn’t so.” (Author unknown)

In other words, it’s not ignorance that is the problem (we are all ignorant – just in different things), it’s what you believe to be true, that isn’t actually factual, that is the problem.

Sadly, a majority of voters in one of our two parties now believe many things that have been proven to be false. A few examples (percentages based on polling data):

• 50% believe cutting taxes on the rich and the economy will grow. Economists’ studies show it’s never happened.

• 77% believe climate change is neither primarily man-made, nor a major threat. Settled science says it’s both.

• 69% believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump through voter fraud. No proof of significant fraud found anywhere after many, many investigations and 61 court cases.

• 56% believe QAnon conspiracy theories are true or partly true. (Seriously?!)

How can we work together across parties to solve America’s real problems when we don’t share agreement on basic, provable facts? The problem isn’t “political polarization” with both parties equally to blame. It’s primarily because one party has rejected a fact-based approach to problem-solving.

Dan Distelhorst

Spokane

Another WSU Pac-X option

WSU president Kirk Schulz actually has another option to the “it’s all about the money” Pac-X quagmire. He can lobby to end WSU’s failed state-funded wannabe professional college football. A $100 million and counting WSU football debt ought to be enough of an argument to end a program that has long since ceased to be about regional rivalries and players. Any thought of recovering this football debt by being part of any future conference is an underinflated pipe dream. Any smart business or sports team owner would have folded this money losing enterprise long ago.

I’m sure WSU’s original charter did not include any promise of funding failed business enterprises, especially ones that have stopped serving any academic purpose to the vast majority of WSU students and faculty. Any solution to prop up the Pac-X will certainly come with a healthy price tag, it’s just a matter of time until WSU athletics ask for more money with the tired promise that profitability is just around the goalpost.

Alas I dream, I hope future tailgate parties will be worth it.

Leon Schmidt

Spokane

Looters after the wildfires

Just last week I was saying to my cats: “You just watch, there is going to be looters in those areas evacuated because of the fires.” Sure enough, it is being reported. Seems like authorities keep residents and owners away too long, while somehow looters are able to work.

Bob Curry

Deer Park