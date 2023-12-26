Letters for Dec. 26, 2023

Mystery rider needs protection

I love the mystery cyclist on the Maple Street Bridge!

Usually, bridge traffic is horizontal, but not for this brave lady escaping gravity.

I think the city should establish a grants and awards program stimulating and rewarding the unconventional and difficult, rather than sweeping it away in defense of conformity.

The current programs of public art always try this, but only rarely does it succeed, because the forces of innovation are rarely in the majority on the panel.

John Hancock

Spokane

Time for cease-fire in Gaza

There needs to be a cease-fire in Gaza now!

I keep hearing the phrase, “Israel has a right to defend itself!”

Not at all costs. Not at the cost of 20,000 civilians, most of which are women and children.

American hands are connected to these atrocities. We give billions of aid to the state of Israel every year and we are planning on giving the Israeli government another big aid package to help with their security interests. The world will connect our money with Israel’s actions. To continue to give aid in the light of indiscriminate killing makes us a party to it.

Hamas is evil. Every Palestinian citizen, international aid worker and journalist in Gaza is not.

No matter who you are, no matter the past atrocities committed against you, no matter if you are at war, killing innocent people cannot be excused!

We need a cease-fire now!

Elizabeth Melville

Spokane