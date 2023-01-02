Letters for Jan. 3, 2023

Cold climate heat pumps

I appreciate the recent letters on electric heat pumps. This is the easiest, most effective means we have to slow the growth of carbon emissions. The Washington State Building Code Council voted on Nov. 4 to adopt new statewide residential building codes that will transition to low cost, 100% clean electricity instead of methane gas, a climate super polluter that harms health. The state’s action to require heat pumps for space and water heating in new homes follows similar action earlier this year on commercial and large multifamily buildings, making our statewide building codes among the strongest in the nation for using heat pumps in new construction.

Transitioning existing homes to be more efficient and fossil fuel free is critical for our climate and our health. Our house was built in 1979, before better insulation was mandated by code. Because we had ductwork in place and a big enough electrical service and panel for the new electric heat pump, we could cost effectively go with a cold climate heat pump. We didn’t have AC before, but with summers of smoke and 110 degrees, it seemed like a good idea. In May we got the new heat pump and AC, used the AC several times in Aug. The heat pump has performed great, the last two nights were at -7 and -9 degrees. We received rebates from Avista for the heat pump, thermostat and some replacement windows and glazed sliding doors. If you need to replace equipment, consider electric heat pumps.

Ernie Robeson

Spokane

God bless

God bless Jewels Helping Hands and all the hands that served and donated time, food, clothing and other basic needs. Hands that baked cookies, prepared and served hot meals; hands that provided comfort, warmth, safety and security.

God bless Catholic Charities for serving the poor with respect and dignity; for persevering in opening The Catalyst, a hand up for those seeking “a new pathway out of homelessness.”

Camp Hope/Tent City, a reminder of the humble and lowly circumstances of the birth of Jesus and the loving hands that placed the light of the world in a manger.

Gwen Dubigk

Spokane

Hazardous sidewalks

Uncleared icy sidewalks are a hazard. As a former ER admissions clerk, I saw too many old ladies come in with broken hips from sidewalk falls who wound up dying bedridden of pneumonia, and this was in a less wintery city. Home and business owners should be better neighbors and if they don’t have the ability to take care of their responsibilities, must hire somebody to clear their sidewalks.

I would have reported the most egregious in my Browne’s Addition neighborhood, but I see that the 311 online reporting form requires my name which will be a matter of public record and I don’t much want my neighbors and businesses to hate me, I just want them to clear the ice slicks and occasional weeks old heaps of icy snow impeding our passage.

I propose a new city ordinance: On every day of significance ice or snowfall, the mayor, city councilors and the head of public works must spend a half hour walking neighborhood sidewalks (not downtown, which seems to get more consistent attention).

They must also take turns using a wheelchair for their jaunts, as corner cuts are often the last to get attention and I’ve seen more than one stranded wheelchair this winter. I suspect that enforcement would improve.

Brian McDonald

Spokane