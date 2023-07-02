Letters for July 2, 2023

Church targeted by hatred

For well over 100 years, Veradale United of Christ has made its home in Spokane Valley. It is a beacon of hope for many who believe in its mission to worship God in Christ, welcome all, and work for justice and peace. In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, someone chose to target this church: Pride flags were stolen, banners for Black Lives Matter and Pride were torn down, diesel fuel was poured onto the grounds. We may never know who committed these crimes of hate toward a church that has a tradition of always championing equal rights and standing firm for justice for all people. We do know that Veradale United Church of Christ is living its mission because it has become the target of those who fear and hate what it represents. Acts of vandalism and violence will not silence the church. On Sunday morning, the church bell at 611 North Progress Road in Spokane Valley will ring its invitation of love and welcome, no matter where you are on life’s journey.

Don and Jan Young, Life Deacons

Veradale United Church of Christ

Spokane Valley

A great rebuttal to Shawn Vestal

Thank you Sue Lani Madsen for your rebuttal to Shawn Vestal’s recent article condemning Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Mayor Nadine Woodward for sharing political information as though it is highly unethical. Shawn goes into great detail regarding the dealings, making them appear dark and secretive. He neglects to mention that virtually all politicians on both sides at every level of government do the same thing.

Thankfully, Madsen sheds some honesty on the subject by providing numerous examples of local Democrats doing exactly the same thing. She also notes that it is neither illegal or even rare. You would not know this if you only read Vestal. Is his intention to paint Mayor Woodward as unethical in an effort to aid mayoral candidate Lisa Brown? Only Shawn knows for sure; but a local journalist in the only local paper should know better than to carelessly insinuate that someone who is not of his political affiliation is unethical just a few months prior to an election.

If there is a lesson here, it is that people should not make hasty decisions based upon a subjective editorial. Be informed! Look at both sides. I read Vestal’s columns not because I agree with him, but to get a different viewpoint. He is an excellent and convincing journalist, but he practices a brand of journalism that lacks honesty and objectivity. Madsen presents both sides in her article, and she has my respect because of it.

Hal Dixon

Spokane

Madsen editorial has too much spin

Sue Lani Madsen should teach spin classes. No, not that kind of spin where you get something from your effort, but the kind of spin that dissuades you from thinking clearly.

That she can equate the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund’s mission to fill community needs, with coordination from a federally elected official to sway local public opinion and help her tribe get elected is cynical at the very least.

And if Brian McClatchy, in his role as council policy adviser, did not keep lines of communication open on Camp Hope, with the State Department of Commerce and other stake holders, he wouldn’t be doing his job. OMG, emails? Horrors!

Sue Lani named it. It’s a “nothingburger.”

Lorna St John

Spokane

My Turn Theater brought joy

On June 11, I was one of the lucky audience members to experience the final performance of My Turn Theater’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University. My Turn Theater is only one of a dozen theaters in the United States offering actors with special needs the opportunity and support to experience the joy of performing. Founder and executive director, Wendy Carroll, produces one or two musicals a year with the help of a huge local volunteer force of stage and musical directors, light, sound, set and costume designers, stage managers and other volunteers. “We focus on abilities not disabilities. Actors 16 to 100 bring with them inspiring spirit, talent, and a desire to perform,” according to Carroll.

I learned about the production from my sister, one of the shadow actors, who support cast members during rehearsal and performance. The production powerful and entertaining and the perfect choice for this cast. In the words of director Heather McHenry-Kroetch: “Their heart, dedication, and willingness to go beyond has been inspiration. They are excited to share the story of Beauty and the Beast with you – where feelings of being left or not fitting in are overcome by love.”

Check out their website, myturntheater.com. Donate, volunteer, attend their next production. It will be a highlight of your year. Congratulations to this incredible theater group who offers such a gift to the Spokane community.

Claire Rudolf Murphy

Kingston

Kitty Klitzke for City Council

Campaign season is upon us and I’m excited Kitty Klitzke is running for City Council District 3. I have known Kitty for more than 10 years and have been impressed with her ability to bring people together and build relationships with those she works with and those she works for. Her work history speaks for itself, always hewing toward service to others.

Kitty is a proud Army Veteran, lifelong Spokane resident and parent. She has served Spokane in many ways – including leading the Spokane Complete Streets Campaign and serving on the Spokane River Shoreline Master Plan Advisory Committee. While Eastern Washington Director of Futurewise, she worked with City Council, County Commissioners, Planning Commission, Planners and State Representatives. Most importantly, she worked with Northside neighborhoods, educating and providing training so neighbors could complete their plans and have a voice in the planning actions of their government. You will find a complete list on her website voteforkitty.com.

Kitty listens carefully and speaks freely. She is not easily intimidated and most importantly – she shows up! I believe having a woman veteran on City Council will bring another level of diversity and knowledge to our city government.

I hope you will vote for Kitty. You won’t be disappointed. She’s smart, educated by her life’s work, and the word “can’t” is not in her vocabulary!

Kathy Miotke

Five Mile Prairie Neighborhood Council

Spokane