Letters for July 4, 2023

Looking for evidence in SCRAPS accusations

In response to “In support of SCRAPS,” (June 26): Once again, misinformation is being spread by SCRAPS leadership and their followers.

The letter states that Jesse Ferrari has been on the receiving end of accusations and threats. While we can only speak for our advocacy group, nothing we have stated has been falsehood; every piece of information we have brought to light has been factually proven.

As far as the claims he was receiving threats, our group researched these claims deeply and found no record of reported threats made toward a local government employee. Our group does not support or condone threatening or harming anyone.

The letter then echoes that new leadership walked into a “hornets’ nest” which was also reverberated by a rescue in a video at about the 12-minute, 15-second mark.

The most concerning accusation is that it stated that a few people have asked that other animal organizations turn their backs on SCRAPS and refuse to work with them. We also do not support this. We want other rescues, sanctuaries, organizations, fosters and volunteers to continue to help the animals by giving them the best chance to get out of SCRAPS. We ask the community to do the same.

We support freedom of speech but believe when you speak out, it should be proven by actual evidence. We can only hope that people or organizations will look at the evidence instead of believing words spoken by anyone.

Bryanna Franzen

Spokane Valley

Animal lovers are just concerned

After reading the numerous letters about the Spokane Humane Society, I am appalled. These letters do not sound like a smear campaign. They sound like real-life animal lovers who are concerned about the conditions of the shelter and the funding of new offices in the Big Red Barn. Administrators want to turn it into air-conditioned offices and leave the dogs in kennels that DO NOT have air conditioning.

The idea that dogs are left in kennels for hours (or possibly days) without a walk is deplorable. Obviously, they are fed and given water. A roof over their head doesn’t qualify as housed. So much was done to close Camp Hope after 18 months. By pulling agencies together, success stories were reached and the camp closed. Not everyone was successfully housed but agencies working together instead of fighting for donation dollars certainly helped.

So how about pulling the current animal shelters together? Isn’t it possible for them to join forces to care for homeless animals? Yes, these dogs are homeless!

Animals in shelters need enrichment, walks, play areas and love. I’m going to contact my commissioners and council members to encourage collaboration, even if the city doesn’t oversee them and the county only oversees SCRAPS. If Camp Hope succeeded, animal shelters could as well. Please consider adopting an animal, and spay and neuter your pets.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Shame on Russ Fulcher

I was disappointed, upset and not surprised to read Fulcher’s statements regarding Donald Trump’s indictment. “I don’t trust the FBI. I don’t trust the DOJ.” In their unwillingness to abandon support for Trump, some of our leaders are willingly undermining our institutions and the public’s trust in them.

These organizations are not without flaws, but shouldn’t our elected leaders work to improve them rather than tearing them apart? Congressional oversight committees are in place for this work. When horrendous things such as the U of I murders occur, don’t we need to be able to rely and trust these organizations?

It’s easy to throw stones; strong leaders have the courage to work to make things better and to bring communities together. Our currently polarized country deserves and needs better, Russ Fulcher!

Jan Moseley

Coeur d’Alene

CMR taking credit where none is due

In response to “Spokane International Airport receives $23M grant for Airport Drive overpass”: Spokane’s airport will be receiving $23 million for an Airport Drive overpass. The Spokesman-Review’s front page on June 26 credits Cathy McMorris Rodgers with saying that safety and accessibility for the airport and nearby businesses will improve with the project.

The money is from the RAISE grant fund which was authorized under the local and regional Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The IIJA most commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (HR 3684) was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021. The article omits and Cathy “forgot” that Cathy voted “no” on HR 3684, yet here she is, by omission, taking credit for the $23 million grant. On Nov. 8, 2021, Cathy’s statement on why she voted no: “HR 3684 was not the will of the people and will make it harder for people to build a better life. It will lead to … jobs destroyed.” No thanks to Cathy, Spokane is getting airport improvements that Cathy says “will have a tremendous impact on Eastern Washington communities.”

Contrary to Cathy’s statement of Nov. 8, this will create jobs and benefit us. Cathy can’t have it both ways, so which is it? Washington’s 5th District deserves someone in Congress who can see how to benefit the lives of the constituents, instead of parroting the party line.

WA5 deserves better. Remember that when you vote this November!

Marlene Smick

Spokane