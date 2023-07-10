Faith and Values: Life’s challenges are a reminder to choose to let God prevail

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

About two years ago, while talking with my two sons, a red lightning bolt suddenly appeared in my vision. I went in right away to my ophthalmologist, but he couldn’t find anything amiss.

Then about six months ago, I started noticing an increase in blurriness, sensitivity to light and, at times, a grittiness in my eye. It turns out I had a retinal tear, which later became a retinal detachment, and it followed with a troublesome membrane appearing, which was another threat to my vision.

Through this ongoing challenge, I have stood on the strong foundation of my faith. I am member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and believe that Russell M. Nelson is a living prophet of God. In October 2020, he taught a concept that I have pondered again and again since then. He shared what it means to “let God prevail.”

Nelson said that each person on Earth is given the opportunity to “let God prevail.” It is a choice that is ours alone. Letting God prevail can make all the difference in this journey we call life because by doing so, we recognize his power and submit to him, especially when things don’t make sense.

“… As you choose to let God prevail in your lives, you will experience for yourselves that our God is ‘a God of miracles,’ ” Nelson said.

As I write this, I continue to struggle with damage to my eye. Sometimes it feels this trial won’t end, but I keep reminding myself to “let God prevail.” That thought gives me peace and comfort. I believe that I will be able to handle whatever lies ahead, even if my sight isn’t restored. So much of this is beyond my control, so I try to let go and have faith.

The concept of being willing to let God be the focus of our lives is key to Nelson’s teachings. He states that “we can choose to let God be the most powerful influence in our lives, or not.” Taking that to heart, I strive to do what God would have me do and let come what may.

Since February, I have had four surgeries, and one more ahead in about six months. I have prayed and fasted, and my loved ones have been at my side doing the same. My wonderful medical providers are using their knowledge and skills to help me as well, for which I am deeply grateful.

When I have received bad news repeatedly at my doctor appointments, I have chosen to focus on hope by remembering that God is aware of my situation, and I am not alone. The alternatives of losing faith or feeling angry are not something I will consider.

Before my eye problem manifested, I remember standing in my backyard and a thought came powerfully into my mind that God gives us experiences to fill in the areas of our development that may be lacking. Thus, I feel that this test is the current necessary lesson in the curriculum of my “life school” experience.

Upon reflection, I see that this trial is giving me new opportunities to grow in faith, to be more grateful, to become more patient and mindful of others and to feel the Lord’s love through those who have supported me. Living with almost no vision in one eye for a prolonged period has given me a new understanding for those who carry on each day with similar challenges. I know that as I let God prevail, no matter what happens, it will all be OK.

Jennifer Hicks, of Spokane, has been a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is passionate about her faith.