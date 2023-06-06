Letters for June 6, 2023

We must repair

Mother/Father Earth

All of us, together, have fouled our nest.

We must repair.

We can do it!

At the very least, we should attempt to do so.

It may not be all that difficult, if we cooperate with our neighbors.

Let’s find out.

Danny Charles Ebbighausen x

Spokane

Respect cyclists on the road

In response to “Bicyclist hit, killed by semitruck in north Spokane County”: Over Memorial Day weekend a cyclist, Jason Konyu, was hit and killed by a truck. This was wholly avoidable and Jason should still be with his family and friends.

As a former member of Spokane’s Bicycle Advisory Board and the president of Spokane’s Baddlands Cycling (established in 1988), let me first address the victim blamers. The vast majority of adult cyclists are licensed drivers. We pay for the roads through property taxes, the primary mechanism for funding city and county roadways. We are insured through auto, home and renters policies. We are responsible users of the road.

According to news reports, presumably drawn from police reports, Konyu was killed by a driver who was violating the law. RCW 46.61.125 states passing on the left is forbidden “within one hundred feet of or traversing any intersection.” Konyu was hit and killed at an intersection. RCW 46.61.110 says the overtaking vehicle shall “Reduce speed to a safe speed for passing relative to the speed of the individual.” That the driver could not stop in time indicates unsafe speed. Though not directly germane here, another law drivers regularly violate states that passing is not allowed when “a bicycle or pedestrian … is approaching from the opposite direction” (46.61.125).

Charges against the driver are warranted. It is long past time to respect the humanity of all road users, cyclists (and though I am not one, motorcyclists) and pedestrians in particular. Rest in peace, Jason. Wishing you tailwinds forever.

Bradley Bleck

Spokane

Thank you leaders, regarding climate change legislation

As the 2023 Washington state legislative session ends, it is inspiring to see our policy leaders tackle some of the critical factors contributing to climate change.

This year the Legislature, through the Climate Committee Act, was able to set aside funding targeting pollution generating climate change, investing in cleaner energy sources and programs supporting healthier communities, and considering climate concerns in land use and zoning.

These initiatives will improve overall air quality, reduce diesel emissions, expand access to clean home heating and cooling systems, and help create new jobs in these sectors. To mention a few of the gains: incentives for zero carbon emissions will be given to medium and heavy-duty vehicles; more charging stations will be built along priority corridors; small businesses and low-medium income homes will be able to upgrade from fossil fuel gas furnaces to electric heat pump systems; overburdened communities will be enabled to address health disparities associated with unprecedented climate changes; and additional funding for the state’s air quality monitoring network will help ensure accurately assessing which solutions are working.

A huge thank you to all the legislators involved (Joe Fitzgibbon, Beth Doglio, Jake Fey, Steve Tharinger, Mia Gregerson, Joe Nguyen, Rebecca Saldana, Mark Mullet, Marko Liias, Christine Rolfes) and the various organizations and individuals around the state, country, and globe, working tirelessly to make a positive impact.

Bravo for your climate leadership ensuring our future.

Paz Ochoa

Climate Justice committee chair, the Lands Council

Spokane