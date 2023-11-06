Subscribe now

2023 Election Center: See the latest headlines from the 2023 general election here

Letters for Nov. 6, 2023

Homeless population under Woodward and Plese

Regarding the Letter to the Editor on Oct. 30 (“Don’t become San Francisco”), I’m afraid if Nadine Woodward and Kim Plese are elected, Spokane’s homeless people will be pushed around from place to place for the next four years with little, or no, attempt at a solution.

Whether you agree or not, these people do deserve better. So do we. Please vote for Lisa Brown and Betsy Wilkerson. Thank you.

Jim Jones

Spokane

End this hapless affair!

How long can we bear an unqualified mayor

Before all the stress makes her pull out her hair?

Lisa Brown has the chops

To pull out the stops!

Vote like you care! End this hapless affair!

Jim Price

Spokane

Thankful for candidate transparency

I’m thankful to the candidates in the Nov. 7 general election voters pamphlet who submitted their picture, background, goals and contact information, whether opposed or unopposed. I appreciate them being so upfront, honest and connected to the voters.

For those who chose not to submit that information about themselves, the message that resonates is: “Don’t bother me or worry about my qualifications or what I think. Just vote for me.”

Tish Gregory

Airway Heights

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430