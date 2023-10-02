Letters for Oct. 2, 2023

Insurance companies’ investments increase wildfire risks

Insurance firms such as State Farm, American International Group and Allstate are ending policies for properties at high risk from climate-related wildfires, even while investing billions by insuring new fossil fuel projects that contribute to the climate crisis.

Alternative paths do exist: About a third of insurance companies globally have already ceased underwriting new fossil fuel projects. But reports from “Insure Our Future” highlight that not a single U.S. insurance company has ruled out support for oil and gas expansion projects. This is highly unethical, as these companies are prioritizing short-term profits from fossil fuel investments over long-term economic and environmental impacts.

The right thing for insurance companies to do is to divest from the fossil fuel industry and instead take fossil fuel companies to court and force them to pay for the losses they are creating.

Claire Richards, PhD, RN

Spokane

Where is our Ellis Island?

Between 1892 and 1954, we had a great, successful immigration policy and process. Twelve million new future citizens were processed and introduced into our great nation. It was called Ellis Island.

Immigrants were treated with respect and were given the information and tools to help their transition into our society. At Ellis Island, they were given the chance to fulfill their hopes and dreams for a better life. What is our policy today and where is our Ellis Island? Could we build an Ellis Island in one of our southern states to process and welcome our present immigrants who are fleeing from religious prosecution, political oppression and poverty in their home country?

Could this be an answer to our immigration crises? Where is our present-day Ellis Island?

Tom Towey

Spokane Valley