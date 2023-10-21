Letters for Saturday, Oct. 21

Please, Zags, don’t chase the money

As a second-generation Zag (father graduated in 1942, I in 1982), I beseech President McCullough and coach Few to reject the Big 12’s golden handcuffs. Why would an alumnus ask his alma mater to turn away from a trunkful of cash? I offer six reasons.

1. GU is family, and our family lives are West Coast- and Inland Northwest-based. Shifting the school’s focus to the Texas epicenter dilutes the brand.

2. The Big 12 will force GU to move its home games to the larger Spokane Arena. So much for Zag Nation shaking the rafters to Zombie Nation.

3. Take pity on the school’s other student-athletes. Flying commercial to schools as far as West Virginia and Florida will cost them valuable class and personal time.

4. Winning keeps the fans coming. Although I am confident the Zags would succeed in the Big 12, the reality is the travel and competition could yield a 20-win season. Solid, yes, but a material drop-off from the past 25 years.

5. There is no doubt the basketball team’s success has benefited the university as a whole, but does the institution truly need a bump in revenue?

6. The WCC Tournament is in Las Vegas. The Big 12 tournament is in Kansas City, Missouri. Enough said.

I know, I know, my voice doesn’t count, but I do carry a lifetime Alumni Association membership card in my wallet. That’s gotta count for something.

Patrick Valentine

Bellevue

Big 12 cross-promotion opportunity

The Big 12 is selling itself short by emphasizing that potential addition Gonzaga would be “basketball only” (“Gonzaga’s discussions with Big 12 a hot topic at WCC Media Day,” Oct. 12). Sports fans realize that. Gonzaga should be Big 12, period – any other wording would miss the opportunity to draw fans to this nationwide brand by co-promoting power football and elite basketball.

Adam Silbert

New York City

Protect Gaza’s citizens

Hamas should be ended in a manner compatible with the International Regulations of Warfare. We should support both Ukraine and Israel in a manner that respects American respect for life and justice.

Our U.S. credibility depends on supporting the protection of civilians while enabling effective military action against Hamas.

In Ukraine, we object to Russia’s attacks on civilians. Our credibility requires that we apply the same standards in Gaza.

We should openly and publicly ensure that civilians can safely evacuate to safe places with sufficient resources for life, health and safety. We should openly support Palestinian civilian protection as well as Israeli military action.

Margaret Mortz

Spokane Valley

GOP contributes to the world chaos

What’s happening in Israel is heartbreaking. The facts are becoming clearer every day. In the meantime, Hamas gets revenge, and possibly funding to keep themselves going. Iran gets to strike at Israel with a thin veil of deniability. Russia gets attention diverted from Ukraine. The U.S. House speaker fight gets little media coverage.

But there’s another element, multiple news outlets reported that Egypt warned Israel 10 days prior that something was emerging and was surprised by their indifferent response. Did Netanyahu know and do nothing? Was he willing to accept some collateral damages, consolidate his power, and use it as an excuse to take care of the Palestinian problem once and for all or maybe he just didn’t take it seriously, which tracks with his reputation? Is it possible that Egypt is lying, and news outlets got it wrong?

In the meantime, the U.S. is caught with its pants down. No speaker of the house. No legislation for aid to Israel. No ambassador to Israel and other countries in that region, which would give us better leverage. What is even more crazy is that Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding back hundreds of military assignments which weakens our military capabilities. The former president is calling Hezbollah “smart” for attacking Israel. No GOP leaders are calling them out. The responsibility for these problems clearly lies with the GOP. I’m not one who’s prone to believing conspiracy theories, but all of this is one heck of a coincidence, isn’t it?

Christina Smith

Spokane