Letters for Feb. 2, 2024

AI to help prevent wildfires

Last summer, the Gray fire sparked in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and across Interstate 90. The fire prompted evacuations for communities around Medical Lake. Statewide, 165,000 acres burned in 2023. This trend is expected to continue as climate change fuels more devastating fire seasons. Wildfires pose an ongoing threat to our community, and I am deeply concerned that more lives and property will be lost.

Lawmakers and agencies play a critical role in how we can safely utilize the latest artificial intelligence advancements to battle worsening environmental conditions in Washington. The Department of Natural Resources has set up 11 stations that employ high-definition cameras powered by AI to detect smoke and fire starts within a 15-mile radius. This fantastic public-private collaboration gives frontline responders tactical early wildfire alerts, so they can stop it.

Another safety-related AI benefit I am advocating for is the integration of AI-powered translation services into our first responders’ toolkit. This will ensure that essential instructions and warnings are effectively communicated to every citizen in a language they understand.

Let’s bolster our emergency response efforts to demonstrate our dedication to both technology and inclusivity, ultimately ensuring the safety of all our residents.

Washington state public officials should weigh the benefits of AI in addressing climate change before imposing comprehensive regulations that could hinder technological progress. Please approach new legislation in a manner that fosters innovation while safeguarding our environment and residents.

Naghmana Sherazi

Spokane

A different take on the bond and levy votes

Spokane Public Schools’ recent mailer boasts of a 90.4% graduation rate, yet according to “Vying for Students Attention” (Jan. 28) more than 50% (how much more?) of students met state standards in English, 39% in math and less than 43% in science. So, either Spokane students are way above average, or they are graduating without meeting state standards. We know it’s the latter (See the front page of Sept. 15, 2022, S-R).

While SPS and other districts ask voters to increase funding through property taxes, they do not enforce rules against using cellphones in class. The Legislature to the rescue! To spend more taxpayer funding on more rules that may or may not be enforced to curb use of cellphones in classes.

Apparently, the students are running the schools, not being educated and graduating. Oh, but they get to perform “Urinetown: The Musical” at North Central High School. Yes, it’s true. Your tax dollars at work.

I’ll vote “no” on every school funding measure until a large majority of students pass state standards. If half of Apple iPhones didn’t pass their final inspection but were shipped and sold anyway, would you give Apple any more of your money?

Rich Zywiak

Spokane

On the tragic death of Meela Miller

As horrendous and heart-breaking as the details of the death by torture of 8-year-old Meela Miller are, it is very difficult to read, “Neighbors, social workers and school counselors contacted police repeatedly during this time over their concerns about the girl’s living situation.”

The “why” and “how” this was allowed to happen when authorities were made aware of a bad situation is not addressed at all. Please allow your reporter to expand on what seems to be another tragic breakdown in society’s failure to respond to (what should be) outrageous red flags and protect vulnerable children from real-life monsters.

Horrible.

Paul Unger

Spokane

Southside Food Pantry, remarkable

I want to give a shout-out to Southside Food Pantry. The many volunteers that come to serve the people in the community who have need of food is remarkable.

Volunteers come all week to sort the food that comes in from grocery rescue, which is at least five of your local grocery stores donating the food that is close to the expiration date and individuals who donate as well. On Fridays, volunteers pack boxes with staples for the people who will come for the food on Saturdays. On Saturdays, the clients line up and the volunteer takes their food to the car for them. They average 250 people being served. The volunteers on Saturday are of all ages. Even children are able to help.

If you need food, this is a place to come, or if you want to give food or volunteer, they would welcome you.

Priscilla Hawkyard

Spokane

Get your facts straight

Washington residents on either side of the abortion issue should at least get the legal facts (law) straight before wasting breath on a useless debate. Too many people either fear or hope that a Republican-controlled U.S. Congress could pass a law banning or severely restricting abortions across the entire country. That’s fundamental ignorance of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Congress doesn’t have the constitutional authority to do that.

Justice Alito’s majority opinion clearly states, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision …” and ends with, “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.” In other words, the federal government, specifically Congress, has no constitutional authority, either specific or implied, to regulate or ban abortion. Therefore, the Constitution’s 10th Amendment applies: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

So, each state has the legal authority to “regulate or prohibit” abortion in its own jurisdiction. Our Washington has already done that with the enactment of RCW 9.02 Abortion. The “right to have and provide” is specified in section 9.02.110. So, the issue is irrelevant in electing our state’s federal representatives and senators. Got it?

Bob Strong

Spokane