Letters for Jan. 31, 2024

Rise as one for our schools

In my 18 years as a Riverside teacher, I’ve witnessed the incredible spirit of our community. Our collective strength and unity were especially evident during the Oregon Road fire, where we came together. Today, I urge everyone to vote ‘yes’ on the Riverside District levy and bond.

Under Superintendent Ken Russell’s leadership, Riverside has become a beacon of educational excellence. Dr. Russell, a steadfast leader since 2016, has balanced academics, work-based learning, the trades and extra-curricular activities — making us a leader among rural schools. The dedication of our administrators and staff, many of whom are Riverside graduates, contributes to our success. Now, we need the community to take us to the next level.

We have a variety of great programs. For example, our technical courses — welding and construction — are unmatched and taught by skilled teachers. And, despite being a smaller district, we offer numerous Advanced Placement and College-in-the-High-School courses, saving families thousands of dollars. This year, Principal Clint Hull secured a grant so that every AP exam is free for our students.

We must replace the current levy and invest in school infrastructure to continue our positive trajectory. As a longtime resident, I recognize that our low tax rates must adapt to inflation.

We must uphold our American values of supporting public education. Our community’s resilience during the Oregon Road fire reveals that when we rise as one, we overcome challenges. By voting “yes,” we invest in the prosperity of our young scholars and our community.

Sheila Alami

Colbert

Can the struggling community afford to vote ‘yes’?

As a former educator, mother and grandmother, I value the importance of good education for our children, however, at what cost to those struggling in this difficult economy to make house payments and to meet their basic needs? If these levies pass it will increase my monthly house payment by $93.00, which is the second tax rise in two years. That might not be a lot for some, but for many families, and seniors on a fixed income, it causes anxiety as to what they could possibly cut out of their already tight budgets, and fears of being taxed out of their homes. I hope our community will consider the impact of these levies when voting for this special ballot. Maybe the school district can adjust their budget and spending, instead of always letting it fall on the struggling community.

Marion Schweisthal

Spokane Valley

Those who restrict books are blowing smoke in the wind

Books have been a lifeline all my life. Thus, the various movements to restrict access to books in Idaho or anywhere is of great concern to me. I was raised on a Minnesota farm during WWII. My folks encouraged reading. Books in wartime were found only at school or the very small rural library. Our school made a weekly trip to the library where there was a very nice lady (the librarian was always a lady) who would help me ﬁnd books I would like.

I am sure she guided my choices, but I do remember stories about pirates and war stories that were somewhat gruesome.

As I grew up, I accumulated many books which I carefully cataloged (3,400 or more at one point) but this was cut in half when we moved to a retirement home. As our children grew up, they had the run of our home library (my wife was an elementary teacher) and we never restricted anything and always tried to answer questions honestly at their reading and understanding level. Quite often, that was an education for us as well as the children.

People who want to restrict books or ideas are blowing smoke in the wind. In the musical play, “The Fantasticks,” there is a song that includes the lyrics “they did it cause we said no!” which is a perfect description of the futility of censorship. With the internet, you cannot hide anything.

Encourage your children’s questions and answer honestly. Believe me, they will know when you are lying!

Myron Molnau

Spokane

Domestic terrorists in Idaho Legislature

The latest attempt by Idaho Republicans in the Legislature to protect far-right groups from being labeled as “domestic terrorists” by saying they must be connected to a foreign entity is just another ploy to make a silk purse out of sow’s ear.

Ted Wert

Sagle