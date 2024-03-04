Subscribe now

Letters for March 4, 2024

Share funding effectively

In reading recent letters regarding failed school bonds and other tax and civil infrastructure issues, I think we need to refocus the lens of government function. Pardon the sports analogy but football games are usually won by the team that has mastered the fundamentals of offensive blocking and defensive tackling.

Government function, as in the control of everything our tax dollars are spent on, should collectively get back to proper blocking and tackling. Every function from police protection to garbage collection to school operations has a position in our civic world, and they all need funding. Our governmental system is such that we divide that funding into property taxes, bonds, levies and fees, with each of these seeming to float independently. That’s all fine and well for government functions to play that game, but for me it all comes from one wallet.

Collectively all the government functions should huddle together and get the priorities of blocking and tackling in order. In my opinion the priorities run something like the following: 1, Public safety including police and fire protection and response; 2, infrastructure including roads, bridges, water and sewer operations; 3, installation and operation of generally useful civic accouterments including schools, libraries, hospitals, parks; 4, installation and operation of ancillary civic stuff such as stadiums.

Government is trying to spread available tax funds over too wide a range of priorities, effectively underfunding the highest. Without assured public safety and protection of personal property, the rest of it won’t matter.

John Koehn

Spokane

Keeping you up to date since 1883

After reading George Will in the Review in the Feb. 25 edition, we can all be very thankful we have The Spokesman -Review and Chronicle keeping us up to date on local and national issues.

John Miller

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on local topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.

Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt. (Learn more.)

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form
Submit your letter here
Mail
Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Email
editor@spokesman.com
Fax
(509) 459-3815
Phone
(509) 459-5430

Read more about how we crafted our Letters to the Editor policy