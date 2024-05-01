Letters for May 1, 2024

Republicans can do better than Bird

Semi Bird is not our best Republican candidate for governor. Dave Reichert is not only the most experienced and qualified candidate, but he is also the most electable. He has successfully served the people of Washington twice before. Washington votes 57% Democrat and 41% Republican, so a Republican candidate will have to convince a lot of Democrats to vote for him. A proven public servant would have a much better chance of winning. Remember 2020 and Loren Culp? Besides, a Republican governor will probably still have to work with a Democrat-controlled legislature. We might get lucky there, but we just can’t count on it.

We also need to remember the Tea Party mistakes in 2010 that led to losing two Senate seats that Republicans could have won in Delaware and Nevada. One was Harry Reid’s seat in the latter, and he was the Senate Majority Leader then. The two leading Republican contenders both polled higher than Reid, but no, the hardline Nevada Tea Party voted for a third, Sharon Angle, because of her more conservative views even though she polled below Reid. She lost. The Delaware Tea Party made the same mistake. It picked a Tea Party favorite, Christine O’Donnell, over a more moderate Republican who had a good chance of winning. She lost, too. Current polls show Reichert leading Ferguson 39% to 30%.

I will vote for the Republican candidate for governor to stop our Washington from becoming another California. But Republicans need to win it first.

Bob Strong

Spokane

Student protesters ignore history

As a former WSU student and faculty member, and being an Israeli-born American, I must respond to the misguided and prejudicial Gaza protests at the school, as noted in your April 28 paper.

These naïve students ignore the chronic attacks by Hamas on Israel for the past 25 years, culminating in a horrific massacre in October. These protesters ignore the brutal civil war during Hamas’ takeover of Gaza from Fatah after Israel unilaterally withdrew from the region. These “useful idiots” ignore the use of civilians, schools and hospitals as shields by Hamas knowing Israel would respond to the murderous invasion. These students fail to admit the lack of pan-Arabic assistance to any refugees from Gaza.

If these protest across the country, and now WSU, are so driven by sanctimony, why are Jewish students, speakers and faculty members harassed both physically and mentally at all these campuses? And, finally, I would ask these protesters who live safely in America and lack any military intelligence about Mideast conflicts, how should Israel respond to the continuous threats to its existence?

The demonstrations against Israel, in general, and Jews, in specific, are acts of antisemitism cloaked in self-righteousness. I challenge these people to wake up and focus on terrorism, Iran, China, Russia et al.

Joseph Harari

Spokane

Vote for Colton Bennett

People should vote for Colton Bennett if they are concerned for the well-being of their children, homes and businesses. There is much at stake. Idaho Republicans are not all that they seem to be. As a Republican precinct committeeman in Nez Perce County, I follow the voting record of our representatives in Boise.

If you live in Legislative District 6a your representative votes more in line with the Democrats’ one-page platform than the 18-page Republican platform. Her interests lie more in line with the swampy Boise crowd that makes large donations than the men, women and children of her district.

As an Army medic deployed overseas, he was tested. As a husband and father, he is looking at the swampy nature of things and is willing to be tested again. This time to be tested in battle with the special interests that throw their money and influence around in Boise.

Colton grew up on a family homestead, helped raise poultry, sheep and hogs. Colton participated in debate in high school and worked on Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign. He enlisted in the Army and was awarded the Humanitarian Service Medal. Colton was deployed to Eastern Europe and was there when war broke out in Ukraine.

I invite you to go to bennettforidaho.com and see for yourself the endorsements or go to one of his townhalls and learn about this God-fearing, patriotic husband and father. We need him in swampy Boise, where the battle is.

Daniel Crawford

Lewiston