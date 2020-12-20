Menu
Sun., Dec. 20, 2020
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Prairie View A&M at Washington State, 4 p.m.; Northwestern State at Gonzaga, 6.
College women: Holiday Hoops Classic: Gonzaga vs. North Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Oregon State at Washington, 2 p.m. Nonconference: Seattle at Idaho, 2 p.m.;
