Gonzaga wearing throwback uniforms for first game against Northwestern State

From staff reports

It’s unusual when Gonzaga plays the same team on back-to-back nights, so it only makes sense to throw a new uniform into the mix as well.

When the top-ranked Zags take the court Monday night against Northwestern State at the McCarthey Athletic Center, they will be wearing a throwback-style uniform.

A 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 feel for tonight 🐶 pic.twitter.com/M01hmtWhxs — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 21, 2020

The white tops and bottoms are trimmed with GU’s traditional blue and red colors. The front of the jersey says “ZAGS” with a number, while the right side of the shorts features an old-school Bulldog logo.