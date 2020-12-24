On the air
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 25, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: (9) Wisconsin at (12) Michigan State Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: New Orleans at Miami ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee ABC
2 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC
5 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers ABC and ESPN
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo ESPN
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans Fox 28 and NFL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston 700-AM
5 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2
11 a.m.: (6) Houston at Central Florida ESPN2
1 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Virginia CBS
1 p.m.: Indiana at (18) Illinois FS1
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBA
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Utah Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Houston at Portland NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. (12) Coastal Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: Gasparilla Bowl, South Carolina vs. UAB ABC
12:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. UTSA ABC
12:30 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit NFL
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona Amazon
5:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas NFL
Skiing
Noon: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Manchester United at Leicester City NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League match NBC
Noon: Newcastle United at Manchester City NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Virginia 1510-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers NBA
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh CBS
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay NBC
Soccer
6 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool NBC Sports
11:15 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
1:25 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
