Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 25, 2020

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: (9) Wisconsin at (12) Michigan State Fox 28

11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue FS1

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: New Orleans at Miami ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee ABC

2 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC

5 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers ABC and ESPN

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo ESPN

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans Fox 28 and NFL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston 700-AM

5 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2

11 a.m.: (6) Houston at Central Florida ESPN2

1 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Virginia CBS

1 p.m.: Indiana at (18) Illinois FS1

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBA

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Utah Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Houston at Portland NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. (12) Coastal Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: Gasparilla Bowl, South Carolina vs. UAB ABC

12:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. UTSA ABC

12:30 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit NFL

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona Amazon

5:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas NFL

Skiing

Noon: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Manchester United at Leicester City NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League match NBC

Noon: Newcastle United at Manchester City NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Virginia 1510-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers NBA

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte NBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh CBS

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay NBC

Soccer

6 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool NBC Sports

11:15 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

1:25 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

