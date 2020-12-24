Things to do in Spokane: Dec. 25-Jan. 1

Virtual Holiday Artists’ Shop – An online catalog of items created by 19 regional artists including fiber arts, fused glass, metal art, baskets, copper wire work, cutting boards, books, wooden bowls, jewelry, painted bags, beaded art, cards, succulents in pottery and more. Visit createarts.org to view. Available through December. 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

The MAC’s Ho-Ho-Holiday Celebration – Every Saturday, 4-6 p.m. through December. Featuring festive light decorations around the campus on the historic Campbell House as well as outdoor, arts and culture activities, including a chance to view a vintage Crescent Department Store window display, a scavenger hunt, a cooking demonstration by the Campbell’s cook, Hulda, and a video of the decorated house. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping. Register at northwestmuseum.org to support social distancing. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free; $5 suggested donation. (509) 456-3931.

Broken Mic Online – This open-mic event is Spokane’s longest-running weekly poetry open-mic series. Open to all. All ages. Sign-up at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Readers get three minutes each. Visit bit.ly/30DQ3hZ for more information. Wednesday, 6:30-9 p.m. Free.

Virtual JOYA-E New Year’s Eve Buddhist Service – Ring out 2020 and ring in 2021 from home with a short, family-friendly cultural observance. The service includes a Dharma message and ends with participants ringing a bell of their choice one of 108 times, symbolically “ringing out” the 108 delusions of woman and man and “ringing in” aspirations to overcome ignorance, greed and anger in 2021, to reflect, with gratitude, for the infinite causes and conditions that have allowed another year. Email spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com for a Zoom link, or view it live on facebook.com/spokanebuddhisttemple or the Spokane Buddhist Temple Youtube channel. Thursday, 6:30-7 p.m. Free. (509) 534-7954.