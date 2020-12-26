Despite a slow start, this was the second-snowiest Christmas on record in Spokane

Despite a dry morning, a constant, feathery snow through Christmas evening and overnight made this year the second-snowiest Christmas in Spokane on record, forecasters said.

The Christmas record was 5.2 inches in 1998, and the previous second-place record was 2.8 inches in 1897, the National Weather Service reported. The Spokane International Airport recorded 4.2 inches this year, though Ron Miller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said that was closer to 3 inches in most of Spokane, due to the airport’s higher elevation.

“And it’s not going to go anywhere,” Miller said.

With lows in the 20s and highs right around freezing until Friday, snow should stick around. Before sunrise Wednesday, Miller said more snow will likely pile on, continuing through the day and tapering off Thursday morning.

The midweek weather system should bring between 2 and 4 inches of snow before a lull Friday, when temperatures will start to creep into the upper 30s, Miller said.

Saturday, more snow should move in. That snowfall could shift into rain before it’s over, as the high get closer to 40 degrees, Miller said.

He said it’s hard to tell how much snow the rain could wash away, but Miller said some snow will likely stick on the ground.

Miller said throughout the week, although snow will pile on, the predicted inches should not be enough to break power lines or cause problems outside of driving, Miller said.