Gonzaga-NAU key matchup: Lumberjacks guard Camron Shelton

When Northern Arizona scores, there’s a pretty good chance Cameron Shelton had something to do with it.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior guard averages 19.7 points, essentially one-third of NAU’s 58.7 points per game. Luke Avdalovic is second at 11.2 points and no other Lumberjacks average above 5.7. Shelton also shares the team lead with 14 assists.

Shelton has three consecutive 20-point games, including a season-high 27 in a victory over Denver, NAU’s only win thus far. The three-year starter’s shooting accuracy has improved each season and he’s at 42.9% this season. His 8.8 free throw attempts per game ranks in the top five nationally.

The Lumberjacks rely heavily on Shelton, who is first in minutes (34.8) and steals (7) and second in rebounding (4.5) and 3-pointers (7). He played 40 or more minutes in six games last season while earning third-team All-Big Sky honors.

Gonzaga can turn to numerous defensive options, all of whom will make Shelton work at both ends of the court. Point guard Jalen Suggs will likely open against Shelton, but he’ll probably see several different defenders because Gonzaga tends to switch on screens.