City services will recycle Christmas trees

From local reports

The city of Spokane offers several options for getting rid of fresh-cut Christmas trees, according to a news release last week.

The city also has tips on how to dispose of the ribbons, tags, boxes and bags.

The Solid Waste Collection Department will offer free curbside pickup for its customers Monday through Jan. 8.

All decorations should be removed before placing the tree curbside at least 3 feet away from the garbage and recycling carts on the regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. No artificial or flocked trees will be accepted through this service.

The city will accept trees up to 6 feet in height. If they’re taller than that, cut them in half. The trunk should be no bigger than 3 inches in diameter. Loose branches may be bundled next to the tree not to exceed 6 feet in length.

Trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted.

For more information, call 311 or (509) 755-2489 if calling outside the city.

City and county residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to the following:

•Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

•Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

•North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Trees taken to these facilities are subject to a fee. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at (509) 477-6800.

The facilities will be closed Friday for the holiday. Garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on the holiday and moved to Saturday.

Much of the holiday packaging material is recyclable and can go into blue recycling carts. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags and tissue paper should go in the brown garbage carts.