Difference makers: Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert spark another Gonzaga rout

Joel Ayayi

Ayayi rediscovered his shooting stroke in Monday’s win over Northern Arizona and dialed it up even more Tuesday. The junior guard scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half as the Zags took a commanding 63-38 lead. Ayayi finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists after posting 17 points and 10 boards vs. NAU.

Beautiful Basketball.@xAaronCook10 to @joel_ayayi pic.twitter.com/BLZ3TVaCaP — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 30, 2020

Corey Kispert

Kispert had another productive outing, mixing in transition buckets, driving layups and 3-pointers. The senior wing hit 4 of 6 from distance, 10 of 16 overall and scored a game-high 25 points. He added three rebounds and two assists.

Kispert back to back 3s, separated by blown assignment by GU’s defense. Zags 44-26, 6:05 left. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 30, 2020

Turning point





Gonzaga led just 22-18 before taking command with a 27-8 spurt over a roughly 9-minute stretch. Aaron Cook started it with back-to-back baskets, the latter a dunk after a steal, and Ayayi dropped consecutive 3-pointers and a layup. Kispert hit a pair of 3s and Ayayi followed with his third of the half to hike GU’s lead to 49-26.