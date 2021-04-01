On the Air
Thu., April 1, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
5 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Vanderbilt at LSU ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: NCAA (1) South Carolina vs. (1) Stanford ESPN
6:30 p.m.: NCAA: (3) Arizona vs. (1) UConn ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New York NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland NBA
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Mead vs. Mt. Spokane SWX
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at New Jersey NHL
Soccer, college women
8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Michigan at Wisconsin ESPNU
Wrestling
4:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Talk radio
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
4:40 p.m.: Baseball: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: MLB: San Francisco vs. Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
7 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at San Diego ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia FS1
5 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado FS1
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: NCAA: (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor CBS
5:30 p.m.: NCAA: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS
Football, college
1 p.m.: EWU at UC Davis SWX
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina NHL
7 p.m.: San Jose at Los Angeles
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Horse racing
2:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPNU
Rugby
12:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Lyon at Exeter NBC Sports
Soccer, men
3 p.m.: San Diego State at Stanford Pac-12
Soccer, men
6:55 a.m.: EPL: Sheffield United at Leeds United NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Bundesliga: TBA ESPN2
9:25 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Leicester City NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna ESPN2
8 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey FS1
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN2
5 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2
5 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12
Volleyball, college women
9:30 a.m.: Big East Tournament: Championship FS1
1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota ESPNU
Wrestling
4:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:40 a.m.: Stanford at WSU 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 920-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga 700-AM
Football, college
Noon: EWU at UC Davis 700-AM
2 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
9:30 a.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels ESPN
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Championship: TBA ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
10:30 a.m.: Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships CBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Orlando at Denver NBA
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA: The USBC Masters FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF
Hockey, NHL
9 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay NBC
Noon: Washington at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina NBC Sports
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX
Soccer, college women
Noon: Washington State at USC Pac-12
2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
Soccer, Premier League
6 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Arsenal NBC Sports
11:10 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Man. United NBC Sports
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special ESPNU
Sunday’s radio highlights
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
