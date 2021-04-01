The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 59° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

5 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Vanderbilt at LSU ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: NCAA (1) South Carolina vs. (1) Stanford ESPN

6:30 p.m.: NCAA: (3) Arizona vs. (1) UConn ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New York NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland NBA

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Mead vs. Mt. Spokane SWX

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at New Jersey NHL

Soccer, college women

8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Michigan at Wisconsin ESPNU

Wrestling

4:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Talk radio

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college

4:40 p.m.: Baseball: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: MLB: San Francisco vs. Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

7 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at San Diego ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia FS1

5 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado FS1

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: NCAA: (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor CBS

5:30 p.m.: NCAA: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS

Football, college

1 p.m.: EWU at UC Davis SWX

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina NHL

7 p.m.: San Jose at Los Angeles

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Horse racing

2:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPNU

Rugby

12:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Lyon at Exeter NBC Sports

Soccer, men

3 p.m.: San Diego State at Stanford Pac-12

Soccer, men

6:55 a.m.: EPL: Sheffield United at Leeds United NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Bundesliga: TBA ESPN2

9:25 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Leicester City NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna ESPN2

8 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey FS1

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN2

5 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

5 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12

Volleyball, college women

9:30 a.m.: Big East Tournament: Championship FS1

1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota ESPNU

Wrestling

4:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:40 a.m.: Stanford at WSU 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 920-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga 700-AM

Football, college

Noon: EWU at UC Davis 700-AM

2 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

9:30 a.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN

5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels ESPN

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Championship: TBA ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

10:30 a.m.: Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships CBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Orlando at Denver NBA

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA: The USBC Masters FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration GOLF

Hockey, NHL

9 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay NBC

Noon: Washington at New Jersey NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina NBC Sports

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX

Soccer, college women

Noon: Washington State at USC Pac-12

2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

Soccer, Premier League

6 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Liverpool at Arsenal NBC Sports

11:10 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Man. United NBC Sports

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU

Volleyball, college women

1 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special ESPNU

Sunday’s radio highlights

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories