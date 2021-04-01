Somebody needs you: Bike sought
Thu., April 1, 2021
The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.
The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.
•A 26-year-old developmentally disabled man is in need of a bike to help him gain independence by providing him a means of transportation to work. Contact Megan at Aging and Long Term Care at (509) 458-2509 ext. 322.
