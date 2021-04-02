Menu
UPDATED: Fri., April 2, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, Washington at UCLA, both noon. WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.
Basketball
College men: NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis: (1) Gonzaga vs. (11) UCLA, 5:34 p.m.
Cross country
High school: GSL championships at Central Valley: 2A girls, 1 p.m.; 4A/3A girls, 2; 2A boys, 3; 4A/3A boys, 4.
Football
College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at UC Davis, 1 p.m; Idaho at Idaho State, 3.
High school: Central Valley at University, noon.
Golf
College men and women: Whitworth at NWC Spring Classic in Walla Walla, 9 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga vs. Washington State at Wawawai Landing, 9 a.m.
Soccer
College men: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
College women: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls: East Valley at Pullman, 11 a.m.; Clarkston vs. West Valley at Smith Field, North Central vs. Shadle Park at Merkel, both noon; Rogers at Othello, 1 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 1 p.m.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 10 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 10 a.m.
Track and field
College: Idaho at Sacramento State (California) Open, 10 a.m.; Washington State at Hayward Premiere in Eugene, noon; Gonzaga women at Northwest Distance Jamboree in Eugene, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, noon; Washington at California, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.
