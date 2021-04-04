The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 42° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Oregon State, 5:35 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor in Indianapolis, 6:20 p.m.

Golf

College men: Idaho at Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Ariz., all day.

College women: Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Idaho at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz., all day; Washington State at Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif., all day

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Denver, noon

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.