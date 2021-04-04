Menu
Sun., April 4, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Oregon State, 5:35 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor in Indianapolis, 6:20 p.m.
Golf
College men: Idaho at Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Ariz., all day.
College women: Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Idaho at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz., all day; Washington State at Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif., all day
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Denver, noon
