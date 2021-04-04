The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 42° Partly Cloudy
On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit ESPN

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland ESPN

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle ESPN

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: NCAA: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor CBS

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn NBA

Curling, men

8 a.m.: World Championship round robin NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 920-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: NCAA: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor 1510-AM

Events subject to change

