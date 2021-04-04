On the Air
Sun., April 4, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit ESPN
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland ESPN
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle ESPN
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: NCAA: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor CBS
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn NBA
Curling, men
8 a.m.: World Championship round robin NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 920-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: NCAA: (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor 1510-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.