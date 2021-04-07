Menu
Wed., April 7, 2021
Baseball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.
Football
High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 6 p.m.; Mead at University, 7; Othello vs. East Valley at Central Valley, 7:30.
Soccer
College men: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington, 4 p.m.
Softball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho (DH), 2 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.