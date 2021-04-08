On the Air
Thu., April 8, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Cook Out 250 …………………………………………. FS1
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State …………………………………. ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon …………………………………………………. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay ……………………………………………… MLB
4 p.m.: TBA …………………………………………………………………………………………. MLB
7:30 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers ………………………………………. MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at New York ………………………………………………….. NBA
7 p.m.: Washington at Golden State ……………………………………………. NBA
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep ………………………………………. SWX
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ……………………………………………………… ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis …………………………………………………………. NHL
Softball, college
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern ………………………………………….. ESPNU
3 p.m.: Duke at Florida State …………………………………………………….. ESPNU
3 p.m.: Utah at California ………………………………………………………………. Pac-12
5 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon ……………………………………………………………….. Pac-12
Friday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant ……………………………………………………….. 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………….. 700-AM
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Washington State at Utah ………………………………………….. 920-AM
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep ………………………………… 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Portland at Spokane ………………………………………………….. 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
Noon: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship …………………. NBC
4:30 p.m.: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 …………………………..FS1
Baseball, college
6:30: Oregon State at Oregon …………………………………………………… Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: TBA ………………………………………………………………………………………… MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ………………………………………………………… ROOT
1 p.m.: Oakland at Houston ……………………………………………………………….. FS1
1 p.m.: TBA …………………………………………………………………………………………… MLB
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Brooklyn ………………………………………………….. ABC
Bowling, college
4 p.m.: NCAA Championship ……………………………………………………. ESPNU
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ……………………………………………………………………………… ESPN
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite ……………………………………………………………………… FS1
Football, college
1 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington …………………………………………… SWX
3 p.m.: Delaware at Delaware State …………………………………………. ESPN2
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ………………………………………………………… CBS
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus …………………………………………………………. NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ………………………………………………………….. NHL
Hockey, WHL
2 p.m.: Portland at Spokane ………………………………………………………….. SWX
Hockey, college
4 p.m.: Frozen Four: TBD, Championship …………………………………. ESPN
Horse racing
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races ………………………………………………. FS1
Lacrosse, college
9 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ……………………………………………………… ESPNU
11 a.m.: Virginia at North Carolina …………………………………………….. ESPNU
MMA
Noon: UFC Fight Night Prelims …………………………………………………… ESPN
Rugby
6 p.m.: MLR: Seattle at Utah ………………………………………………………… ROOT
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Alabama at Arkansas …………………………………………………….. ESPN2
11 a.m.: Duke at Florida State ……………………………………………………… ESPN2
1 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon (DH) …………………………………………………….. ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Utah at California ……………………………………………………….. Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon (DH) ……………………………………………………. Pac-12
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace …………………………………… NBC
Soccer, women’s
10 a.m.: International Friendly: Sweden vs. U.S. ……………………. Fox 28
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ……………………………………………………. 920-AM
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: Washington State at Utah ………………………………………….. 920-AM
Football, college
1 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington …………… 700-AM and 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Portland at Spokane ………………………………………………….. 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ………………………………………………………… ROOT
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta …………………………………………………….. ESPN
6:30 p.m.: TBA …………………………………………………………………………………… MLB
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Virginia at Clemson ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ……………………………………………………SWX
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan ……………………………………………………… ESPN
1 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville ………………………………………………. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ……………………………………………….. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Boston at Denver …………………………………………………………………. NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Portland ……………………………………………………………….. NBA
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA: U.S. Open ………………………………………………………………………. FS1
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s World Championship ………………………………… NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite ……………………………………………………………………… FS1
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters ……………………………………………………….. CBS
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey ………………………………………………….. NHL
Horse racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races ………………………………………………….. FS1
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford …………………………………………………………….. Pac-12
Softball, college
11 a.m.: LSU at Missouri ……………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
Noon: UCLA at Oregon ………………………………………………………………… Pac-12
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ……………………………………………………. 700-AM
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington State at Utah …………………………………………… 920-AM
