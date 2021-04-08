This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Red Book,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “Win,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. “Eternal,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

6. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “Life After Death,” Sister Souljah (Atria)

9. “Sunflower Sisters: A Novel,” Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. “The Affair,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

3. “Seeing Beautiful Again: 50 Devotions to Find Redemption in Every Part of Your Story,” Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole,” Tiffany Aliche (Rodale)

5. “Violence. Speed. Momentum.,” Dr. Disrespect (Gallery)

6. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self,” Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

8. “Everybody Fights: So Why Not Get Better at It?,” Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness (W)

9. “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out,” Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

10. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” Dana Perino (Twelve)