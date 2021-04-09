Dwayne Johnson responds to recent survey showing almost half of Americans would vote for him to be president: ‘It’d be my honor’

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Is the political arena is ready to smell what The Rock is cooking? If so, the Rock is willing.

A new poll found that if the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to jump into the next presidential election, he could have a chance to take over The Oval Office.

Some 46% of 30,000 people surveyed by Pipslay would give the former wrestling superstar-turned-Hollywood heavyweight their vote if he runs for president.

On Friday, Johnson responded to the poll data in a fashion only he could.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the past, Johnson has hinted at running for president, or some other elected office, but recently said he is taking the idea seriously, but ultimately it’ll be up to the people to decide whether.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson said in a February interview. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.”

“So I would wait, and I would listen,” he furthered. “I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The new television series “Young Rock,” is a biographical sitcom about the entertainer’s early years and also flashes forward to him running for president in 2032.

Once named the “Sexiest Man Alive,” the 48-year-old father of three is currently the most followed man in America, with an Instagram following that recently reached 200 million.

The “Jumanji” star wasn’t the only celebrity notable ranking high in the unscientific polling.

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, who has flirted with the idea of throwing his hat into Texas’ upcoming gubernatorial race, also has strong support among the people nationwide.

Approximately 41% of Pipslay’s respondents say they would support the “Dallas Buyers Club” star’s bid for governor.

Collectively, 58% of Americans would support both actors run for political office.

Another Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, generated support from 30% of Americans who would like to see her express interest in political office.

Trailblazing media mogul Oprah Winfrey garnered 27% support while Tom Hanks received 22%.

According to the international data science company: “Celebrities have always been a part of the political discourse, voicing their opinions, endorsing candidates, and even jumping into the ring like Clint Eastwood, Shirley Temple Black, and Arnold Schwarzenegger did.”

Pisplay’s poll also found that Will Smith was the most popular candidate among millennials and Gen Zers, and he ranked sixth overall with 21% of the vote.