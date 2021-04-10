The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., April 10, 2021

Sunday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay ………………………………………………. MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ………………………………………………………… ROOT

1 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers ……………………………………………… MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta …………………………………………………….. ESPN

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Virginia at Clemson ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ……………………………………………………….SWX

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan ……………………………………………………… ESPN

1 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville ………………………………………………. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ……………………………………………….. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Boston at Denver …………………………………………………………………. NBA

7 p.m.: Miami at Portland ……………………………………………………………….. NBA

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA: U.S. Open ………………………………………………………………………. FS1

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s World Championship ………………………………… NBC Sports

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite ……………………………………………………………………… FS1

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters ……………………………………………………….. CBS

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey ………………………………………………….. NHL

Horse racing

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races ………………………………………………….. FS1

Soccer, college women

2 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford …………………………………………………………….. Pac-12

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina …………………………………… ABC

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana ………………………………………………. FS1

Softball, college

11 a.m.: LSU at Missouri ……………………………………………………………….. ESPNU

Noon: UCLA at Oregon ………………………………………………………………… Pac-12

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ……………………………………………………. 700-AM

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington State at Utah …………………………………………… 920-AM

All events subject to change

