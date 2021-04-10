On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., April 10, 2021
Sunday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay ………………………………………………. MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ………………………………………………………… ROOT
1 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers ……………………………………………… MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta …………………………………………………….. ESPN
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Virginia at Clemson ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ……………………………………………………….SWX
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan ……………………………………………………… ESPN
1 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville ………………………………………………. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ……………………………………………….. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Boston at Denver …………………………………………………………………. NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Portland ……………………………………………………………….. NBA
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA: U.S. Open ………………………………………………………………………. FS1
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s World Championship ………………………………… NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite ……………………………………………………………………… FS1
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters ……………………………………………………….. CBS
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey ………………………………………………….. NHL
Horse racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races ………………………………………………….. FS1
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford …………………………………………………………….. Pac-12
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina …………………………………… ABC
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana ………………………………………………. FS1
Softball, college
11 a.m.: LSU at Missouri ……………………………………………………………….. ESPNU
Noon: UCLA at Oregon ………………………………………………………………… Pac-12
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ……………………………………………………. 700-AM
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington State at Utah …………………………………………… 920-AM
