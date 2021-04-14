On the Air
Wed., April 14, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore, Game 1 ROOT
Noon: Cleveland at Chi. White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota MLB
12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore, Game 2 ROOT
4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City MLB
7 p.m.: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT
7 p.m.: Boston at LA Lakers TNT
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: WNBA draft ESPN
Figure skating
8:30 p.m.: ISU: The World Team Trophy NBC Sports
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
Soccer, men, CONCACAF
5 p.m.: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew FS1
7 p.m.: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 700 AM
Events subject to change
