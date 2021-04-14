The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore, Game 1 ROOT

Noon: Cleveland at Chi. White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota MLB

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore, Game 2 ROOT

4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City MLB

7 p.m.: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT

7 p.m.: Boston at LA Lakers TNT

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: WNBA draft ESPN

Figure skating

8:30 p.m.: ISU: The World Team Trophy NBC Sports

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

Soccer, men, CONCACAF

5 p.m.: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew FS1

7 p.m.: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 700 AM

Events subject to change

